Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Purchases 342 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $502.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $567.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $570.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $331.89 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. KeyCorp began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

