Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMA)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management owned approximately 0.20% of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000.

Get Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.64. 185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213. Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $56.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.64.

Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

The Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (AVMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, asset allocation fund-of-funds that invests with moderate risk in a broad basket of equity and fixed income ETFs. AVMA was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.