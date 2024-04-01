Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,541 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Brightcove by 386.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Brightcove during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Brightcove during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Brightcove from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,435,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,098,621.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BCOV traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 124,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,462. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $83.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.68. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $4.63.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.16 million for the quarter. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

