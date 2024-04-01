Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management reduced its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises approximately 1.3% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SNOW traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $160.52. 3,923,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,088,536. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.80 and a 200-day moving average of $179.43. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.26 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The stock has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $760,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 102,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,660.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 756,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,747,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $760,494.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 102,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,660.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,355 shares of company stock worth $37,679,411 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

