Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Sells 1,245 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

DFIV traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.55. 744,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,310. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $36.78.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

