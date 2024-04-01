Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Sells 801 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VNQ stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.03. 5,331,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,811,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.10. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.