Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VBR stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.15. 510,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,745. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $192.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.89 and its 200 day moving average is $171.11.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

