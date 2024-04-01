WesCan Energy (CVE:WCE) Stock Price Down 21.4%

WesCan Energy Corp. (CVE:WCE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 21.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 102,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 91,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

WesCan Energy Trading Down 28.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About WesCan Energy

WesCan Energy Corp., a junior public resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Alberta, Canada; and Texas, the United States. It holds interests in petroleum and natural gas assets located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Great Pacific International Inc and changed its name to WesCan Energy Corp.

