Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the February 29th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE IGI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 18,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,703. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,355,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.