Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the February 29th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE IGI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 18,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,703. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $17.79.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
