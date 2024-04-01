Wetouch Technology Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WETH) Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 1st

Wetouch Technology’s (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 1st. Wetouch Technology had issued 2,160,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 21st. The total size of the offering was $10,800,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Wetouch Technology Price Performance
Shares of Wetouch Technology stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23. Wetouch Technology has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $18.78.
About Wetouch Technology
