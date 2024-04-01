Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WHR

Whirlpool Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WHR stock opened at $119.63 on Monday. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $160.62. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.78.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whirlpool

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,338,000 after buying an additional 1,389,657 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3,554.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,601 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,804,000 after acquiring an additional 924,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,391 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,296,000 after purchasing an additional 541,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

(Get Free Report

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.