Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Hits New 52-Week High at $319.78

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $319.78 and last traded at $315.55, with a volume of 459829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $317.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.31.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.08.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 24.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total transaction of $685,732.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,185,328.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total value of $685,732.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,185,328.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,329 shares of company stock worth $10,729,906 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 47,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after buying an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

