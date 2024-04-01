Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WGO. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of WGO stock opened at $74.00 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $75.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $703.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.63 million. Analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,425.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 338,099 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,448,000 after purchasing an additional 44,987 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,660,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,044,000 after acquiring an additional 161,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,920,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 731,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,325,000 after acquiring an additional 380,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

