WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the February 29th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CXSE traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $26.77. 22,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.17 million, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.57. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43.

Get WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXSE. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 591.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 326,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 279,128 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 273.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 300,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 220,205 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 878.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 153,878 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $3,732,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $2,817,000.

About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.