WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.12

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.12 and last traded at $37.92, with a volume of 78192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.06.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $911.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.79.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQDG. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 13.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000.

About WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

