WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Shares Up 5.4%

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.86 and last traded at $19.82. 611,209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,138,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

KLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.87 million. WK Kellogg’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLG. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $2,119,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $2,319,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $976,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

