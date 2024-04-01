WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.88.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th.
WNS opened at $50.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.29. WNS has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $94.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.04.
WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. WNS had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.
