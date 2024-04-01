Wolf Group Capital Advisors Acquires 3,905 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PPC. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $1,332,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,565,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.63. 222,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $34.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

