Wolf Group Capital Advisors Boosts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI traded down $8.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $712.17. 165,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,657. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $732.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $666.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.53.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

