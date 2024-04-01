Wolf Group Capital Advisors Buys 621 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Snap-on comprises approximately 1.6% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $3,509,962.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,344.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,664 shares of company stock valued at $13,189,544 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNA

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $294.25. The stock had a trading volume of 127,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.88. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $226.68 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.38.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.