Wolf Group Capital Advisors Buys 770 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of OLLI traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,595. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.53. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $84.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. TheStreet lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,854.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $138,854.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,401 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

