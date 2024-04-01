Wolf Group Capital Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,468,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,985,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.98. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.41.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

