Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $6.75 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 3.3% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,103,000 after buying an additional 41,313 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 29,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.78. The company had a trading volume of 581,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,786. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

