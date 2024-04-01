Wolf Group Capital Advisors Increases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 53.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 390.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,884,000 after buying an additional 591,787 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 43.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $726,454,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:DHI traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.73. The stock had a trading volume of 990,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,713. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.47. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $165.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

