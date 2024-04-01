Wolf Group Capital Advisors Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,814,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,862,332. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.41.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

