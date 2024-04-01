Wolf Group Capital Advisors Makes New $702,000 Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Natixis bought a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Ally Financial by 337.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.97 on Monday, reaching $39.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,356. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

