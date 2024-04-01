Wolf Group Capital Advisors Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $343.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,775. The stock has a market cap of $112.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $242.98 and a 12 month high of $348.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.