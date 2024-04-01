Wolf Group Capital Advisors Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.31. 268,744 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.27. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

