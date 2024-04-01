Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 2,134 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors decreased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for approximately 1.8% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance
RDVY stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.85. 601,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,047. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.62.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- About the Markup Calculator
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.