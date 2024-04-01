Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 2,721 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.37. 2,019,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,681,733. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.51. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.61.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

