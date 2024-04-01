Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Short Interest Update

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the February 29th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Workday Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $272.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday has a 52 week low of $174.25 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.91 and its 200 day moving average is $259.03. The company has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total transaction of $17,929,934.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,049,173.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total transaction of $17,929,934.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,049,173.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $15,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,011,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,996,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 463,484 shares of company stock worth $126,630,341. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $826,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $42,167,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Workday by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

