Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) Short Interest Up 24.9% in March

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the February 29th total of 88,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 192,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worksport

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Worksport by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worksport in the 4th quarter valued at $2,543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worksport in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Worksport by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worksport in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Worksport Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ WKSP opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. Worksport has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.10.

About Worksport

Worksport ( NASDAQ:WKSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. Worksport had a negative net margin of 975.75% and a negative return on equity of 78.03%.

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold, aluminum flush-mounted, and top-mounted folding tonneau covers.

