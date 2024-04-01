Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $62,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WOR traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,653. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $69.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.65.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $316.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.70 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,548,000 after purchasing an additional 242,833 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 87,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 75,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WOR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Worthington Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

