Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.14.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WH opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average of $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

