Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.57) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Wynnstay Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Wynnstay Group Increases Dividend

WYN opened at GBX 355 ($4.49) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £81.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,183.33 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 375 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 375.58. Wynnstay Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 296.55 ($3.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 560 ($7.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a GBX 11.75 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 3.62%. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,666.67%.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers feeds for farm livestock, feed raw materials for farmers and other manufacturers; seeds, fertiliser and agrochemicals; and grain marketing services.

