X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.51

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.51 and last traded at $49.46, with a volume of 3876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.36.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 103,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $829,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

