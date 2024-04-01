Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Xeris Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Xeris Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $310.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.37.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 37.98% and a negative return on equity of 610.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,086,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,653,000 after acquiring an additional 60,181 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 125,849 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 416,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 35,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 170,220 shares during the last quarter. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

