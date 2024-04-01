Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.31

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEUGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.31 and last traded at $41.26, with a volume of 4636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.05.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average of $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 65.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 69,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 27,736 shares during the period.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

