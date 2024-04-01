XYO (XYO) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

XYO (XYO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $133.67 million and $1.70 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00007748 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00023374 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00014718 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001704 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00014339 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,563.78 or 1.00011435 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00139746 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000070 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.01063527 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,270,475.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

