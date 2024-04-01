Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Short Interest Update

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the February 29th total of 72,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Yunji Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of YJ opened at $0.83 on Monday. Yunji has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $16.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Yunji in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Yunji by 47.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 63,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Yunji by 272.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 815,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 596,669 shares in the last quarter.

Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

