Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Acquires 8,750 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 3.1% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MOAT traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $89.90. 654,180 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.38.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.