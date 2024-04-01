Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Cuts Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.39.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.57. The stock had a trading volume of 304,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,264. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.41. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

