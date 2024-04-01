Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,205 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,384,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,907. The company has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.32. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

