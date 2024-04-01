Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,254 shares during the quarter. Global X Cybersecurity ETF makes up about 2.2% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUG. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 595.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 285.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BUG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.55. 53,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,467. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.63. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $742.89 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.