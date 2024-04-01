Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,565 shares during the quarter. iShares Latin America 40 ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,300,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,554,000 after buying an additional 2,006,849 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,366,000. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8,554.9% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,506,000 after acquiring an additional 849,160 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,713,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 181.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 803,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after buying an additional 517,810 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.09. The stock had a trading volume of 279,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,313. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

