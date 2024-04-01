Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned about 0.09% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

PAVE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.81. 2,185,031 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.41. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

