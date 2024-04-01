Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Sells 896 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 566,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,693,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 155,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after buying an additional 35,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,320,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWL traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $126.73. The stock had a trading volume of 18,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,239. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.92. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $96.26 and a 1 year high of $127.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

