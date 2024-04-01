Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZION. Compass Point reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.45.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $140,364.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,200,155.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $744,893. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

