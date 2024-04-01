Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.

Zura Bio Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ZURA traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.58. 28,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,389. Zura Bio has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45.

Institutional Trading of Zura Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Zura Bio by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

