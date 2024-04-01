Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.58

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.58 and last traded at $33.71, with a volume of 270768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZWS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $356.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $27,537.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,898.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $27,537.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,898.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 70,000 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $2,301,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,939,591.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,243 shares of company stock worth $8,004,982. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

